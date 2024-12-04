Syria, the forgotten war

Syria is one of the five theaters of war or conflict currently raging in the Near/Middle East. The others are Palestine – where the genocide continues -, Lebanon – with an abusive truce that will hardly be maintained -, Yemen – the other invisible war -, and Iran – which limits itself to reacting weakly when it is attacked -. The five are precisely the places where Israel still has enemies, where there are majorities or strong Shiite components – with the exception of Hamas –, constituting the “axis of resistance” that still fights against the Jewish State. In the Sunni Arab countries of the region that accept, implicitly or explicitly, Israeli expansionism and the annihilation of the Palestinians, peace reigns – in general terms –.

The Syrian civil war, in which the three largest military powers in the region are involved: Iran on one side, Turkey and Saudi Arabia on the other – with Israel in the background -, in addition to the US and Russia supporting different sides, is now 13 years, without either the objective of some – to overthrow the regime of President Bashar Al Assad – nor that of the others – to definitively consolidate it – having been achieved. External actors are not going to confront each other directly; it is less dangerous for them to do so through the Syrians. Between 500,000 and 600,000 deaths so far, according to sources, of which half would be civilians, more than five million refugees in other countries, eight million internally displaced, twelve million people within the country dependent on humanitarian aid, make it in the deadliest and most dramatic war of the 21st century. But other more current, crueler or more media scenarios keep it almost invisible except when new news is produced, as is the case now with the reactivation of fighting in the northwest of the country.