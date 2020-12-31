Syria The extremist organization Isis said it carried out the attack in Syria, which claimed the lives of 40 soldiers

Wednesday’s blow was the most devastating since the fall of the Caliphate of Isis last year.

Jihadist organization Isis said Thursday he had carried out a devastating attack in Syria a day earlier. The attack killed 40 Syrian army soldiers and seriously injured six, according to Reuters.

The target of the attack was a bus carrying soldiers on a highway in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zur near the Iraqi border. The attackers detonated roadside bombs, after which they began firing on those in the bus.

According to news agency AFP, the blow was the most devastating since the fall of the Caliphate of Isis last year.