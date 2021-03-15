In this third animated capsule we explain how foreign powers have positioned themselves in the Syrian conflict. The Russian and Iranian presence has helped the regime stay in power despite the predictions of a decade ago.

For 10 years, Turkey, the Gulf countries and the West have strongly supported the Syrian opposition. Diplomatically, but also, some, financing and arming various groups that are far from being moderate.

But Over the years, this support has weakened. Especially after the massive military intervention in Moscow at the end of 2015. This Russian deployment allowed the regime to reverse the balance of forces and finally regain control.