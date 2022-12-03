Syria | Syrian Kurdish forces end anti-terrorist cooperation with the United States

Kurdish fighters played a key role in defeating the caliphate of the jihadist organization Isis in 2019. In November 2022, Kurdish fighters have been the target of repeated Turkish airstrikes.

Kurdish-led The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the United States have suspended all cooperation in Syria. The US-led coalition has supported the Syrian Kurdish forces since 2017, carrying out airstrikes and providing, among other things, military equipment and military advisers.

The goal of the United States has been the destruction of the jihadist organization ISIS. It has seen Kurdish fighters as the region’s most effective force against ISIS.

The Kurdish forces played a key role in defeating the ISIS caliphate in 2019, after which the cooperation between the US and the SDF in Syria has continued.

Now The SDF has stopped “all coordination and joint counter-terrorism operations” with the US-led coalition fighting the remnants of ISIS, an SDF spokesman said Aram Henna news agency Reuters on Friday.

According to Henna, all regular joint special operations have also been suspended.

The US military has confirmed the information of the Kurdish forces. It said in a statement that all “partnership operations” against ISIS in Syria had been suspended.

Kurdish forces according to the suspension is due to Turkish airstrikes. Turkey launched a major airstrike operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters on November 20.

At least dozens of people died in the attacks at the end of November. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan threatened the Syrian Kurds with a ground attack as well.

Read more: Erdoğan threatened a ground attack – Researcher: Could create a “toxic cycle”

The United States has told Turkey that it opposes Turkey’s “new military operation” in Syria. White House Press Secretary John Kirby said Friday that the United States supports Turkey’s ability to defend itself but is concerned about its operations and the danger they pose to civilians.

Kirby added that the United States does not want to see anything that jeopardizes their ability to work with the SDF.

From the point of view of the SDF forces, the US outputs have not been emphatic enough. Kurdish fighters had hoped that the United States would condemn the actions of its NATO ally more harshly.

“We are still nervous. We need stronger, more stable statements to stop Turkey,” the head of the SDF forces Mazloum Abdi told Reuters earlier this week.

In November at the end, Abdi warned that a Turkish ground attack would be followed by the resurgence of ISIS.

“It would lead to another civil war in Syria and our counter-terrorism operations against ISIS would end,” he told the BBC in late November.

Read more: The Turkish attack killed the Kurds guarding al-Holi, a ground attack would push the Kurds into a new civil war in Syria

According to Abdi, a Turkish ground attack on Syria would also deprive Kurdish fighters of the ability to guard the al-Holi camp, which serves as an unofficial prison for former and current ISIS members and their family members.

At the end of November, Turkey also carried out airstrikes on al-Holi, allegedly killing at least eight SDF fighters guarding the camp.