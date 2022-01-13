Syria Syrian colonel leading ‘Hell on earth’ prison convicted of crimes against humanity in Germany

Anwar Raslan was said to have run an infamous prison in the early stages of the Syrian uprising and civil war. According to the organization, more than 30,000 civilians have died as a result of torture by the Syrian authorities.

German a court has sentenced a former Syrian colonel to life imprisonment Anwar Raslanin crimes against humanity, they say British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and other news media.

Raslan led the Al-Khatib prison, called “hell on earth,” near Damascus, the capital of the country. Thousands of prisoners were tortured in prison at Raslan’s behest in the early days of the Syrian uprising and subsequent civil war in 2011-2012.

The German court in Koblenz ruled in a case that, according to the BBC, is the first case in the world involving torture by the Syrian state.

RaslaniA, 58, was charged with involvement in dozens of murders, rapes and torture of at least 4,000 people.

There were 24 litigants in the case and a total of about 50 witnesses. According to the BBC, the court hearings presented creepy details of the torture: prisoners were raped, hanged and beaten, in addition to being stripped of their fingernails and given electric shocks.

One of the parties, a Syrian musician living in Berlin Wassim Mukdad, told the court how he had been beaten on the soles of his feet and knees during interrogations.

“They knew exactly how to cause as much pain as possible,” he testified According to the CNN news channel.

Raslan, who fled his homeland in 2012, arrived in Germany in 2014 and obtained asylum in the country. He was arrested in 2019, al-Jazeera channel says. He has denied having committed crimes and claimed to have helped prisoners.

Protesters outside the courthouse that sentenced Anwar Raslan in Koblenz on Thursday. The sign says women and men are still disappearing under the rule of the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Last in the same lawsuit, a Syrian official was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for aiding and abetting crimes against humanity; Eyad-al-Gharib. He had taken part in the arrests of protesters delivered for torture.

More than 600,000 people have died in Syria’s more than a decade-long war, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on its website last summer.

According to the organization, the dictator Bashar al-Assadin troops and authorities have tortured more than 31,000 civilians and about a thousand government fugitives left by government forces. There have been at least 213 minors among those tortured to death, 110 of whom are girls.

In Germany prosecutors pleaded the case that so-called international crimes – such as war crimes and crimes against humanity – could be prosecuted anywhere in the world.

In Finland, for example, the Pirkanmaa District Court began in February last year to address the case of a Sierra Leone man accused of war crimes during the Liberian Civil War.

In 2010, a Rwandan was sentenced to life imprisonment in Finland François Bazaramba, found guilty of genocide during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

Director of International Affairs at Human Rights Watch Balkees Jarrah saw the sentencing of Anwar Raslan in Germany on Thursday as an encouraging example that “no one is out of reach of justice”.

“Other countries should follow Germany’s example and actively step up their efforts to address serious crimes in Syria,” Jarrah said, according to al-Jazeera.