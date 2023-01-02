Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Syria | Syria: Israel hit Damascus airport with missiles – field closed

January 2, 2023
According to Syria, at least two were killed in the attacks.

Israel has hit the Syrian capital Damascus airport with missiles, says the Syrian state news agency Sana. The airport has had to be closed due to airstrikes.

According to the information received from a military source, the Israeli missiles also hit the vicinity of the Damascus airport.

According to the word, at least two soldiers have been killed in the Israeli attacks.

