Syria | Syria condemned the surprise visit of the commander of the US armed forces to the country’s Kurdish region

About 900 American soldiers are involved in the fight against the remnants of the jihadist organization Isis in northeastern Syria.

Syria The State Department on Sunday condemned the surprise visit of a top US military officer to the Kurdish-controlled area of ​​Syria. Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forces Mark Milley made a quick visit to an army base in northeastern Syria on Saturday.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry called Gen. MiIley’s visit illegal, Syrian state media reported. According to the ministry, the visit was “a flagrant offense against the sovereignty and integrity of the Syrian territory”.

Milley met in Syria with his country’s soldiers stationed in the area controlled by the Kurdish-led SDF forces.

