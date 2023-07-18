Syrian civil defense officials said firefighters were struggling to put out forest fires raging across the countryside in the center of the country, with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The head of the local center for forest protection, Amjad Hammad, told the Syrian News Agency (SANA) that a fire broke out in public agricultural land in Hama Governorate, in the center of the country, and firefighting teams are working to prevent it from spreading to the surrounding areas.

The head of the civil defense in the region told the Syrian News Agency that another fire broke out in agricultural areas in the neighboring province of Homs, adding that the civil defense teams are finding it difficult to contain it due to the “rugged mountainous terrain.”

The local Sham FM radio reported that families from the village of Al-Marana fled as the fire approached their homes.

The Syrian news agency reported that temperatures rose six degrees Celsius above average across the country on Tuesday, with active winds and “very hot clouds”.

Temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius in the ancient city of Palmyra, Homs Governorate, and recorded 39 in the capital, Damascus, and frequent power outages made it difficult for families to cool the air.