Late on Tuesday evening, the official Syrian News Agency said that Syria had decided to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia.

And the Kingdom had announced, earlier on Tuesday, that it would reopen its diplomatic mission in Syria after more than ten years of its closure.

These two steps come two days after the League of Arab States returned Syria to its membership.

On Sunday, the League of Arab States decided that Syria would return to take its seat in the league after suspending its membership for more than ten years.

The resolution stated that the resumption of Syria’s participation in “meetings of the Council of the League of Arab States and all its affiliated organizations and organs” would take effect immediately, while also calling for a solution that would include refugees in neighboring countries.