IAccording to reports by the Syrian media, Israeli warplanes attacked targets near Damascus and Suwajda on Sunday night. Syrian television showed images of destroyed buildings and reported that the headquarters of Iranian militias had been hit in the capital. The headquarters of a Syrian division was attacked near Damascus. It was the heaviest air raid since the beginning of the year.

Citing a military insider, state media reported that Israel launched airstrikes on several areas in the capital just after midnight, killing five civilians and injuring 15. According to several eyewitnesses, some buildings located in close proximity to a large security complex and Iranian facilities were damaged.

The information could not initially be independently verified. A spokesman for the Israeli military declined to comment.

For nearly a decade, Israel has been conducting airstrikes against suspected Iranian-backed arms shipments and personnel transfers in neighboring Syria. Officially, however, the country has rarely confirmed or commented on the attacks.

According to Western intelligence sources, Iran has expanded its military presence in Syria in recent years, gaining a foothold in many state-controlled areas. According to Israeli military experts, the attacks are part of a conflict aimed at slowing Iran’s growing entrenchment in Syria.