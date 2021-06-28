Syria Repatriation of Syrian camp prisoners in pain at anti-Isis coalition ministerial meeting – “This is an unsustainable situation”

“The next generation is growing in these camps, which are being recruited for terrorist activities, such a risk exists,” said Haavisto Finland.

On Monday In Rome, after a couple of years of a corona break, the foreign ministers of the anti-Isis coalition gathered to work on the situation in the fight against Isis.

The extremist organization has largely been beaten in its old homelands in Iraq and Syria, but on the other hand it has spread to new areas in Africa and Afghanistan. In Syria, on the other hand, the most pressing problem is the laundering of detergents in detention camps in the north of the country.

At the meeting, the United States called on its allies to repatriate their citizens imprisoned in Syria. An estimated 10,000 Isis suspects are being held captive in northern Syria.

The United States Minister of Foreign Affairs Antony Blinken according to him, this is an unsustainable situation that cannot continue forever.

“The United States is urging countries, including our coalition partners, to repatriate, rehabilitate them for reintegration into society, and, where appropriate, prosecute their citizens,” Blinken said in Rome.

The U.S.’s closest allies, Britain and France, have been tough on demands to bring their citizens home. Both countries have painful examples of attacks.

At the meeting Finland pushed for integration. Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) emphasized that Finland sees the issue not only as a humanitarian issue but also as an important step in security policy against radicalism such as Isis.

“These camps are growing the next generation, which is being recruited for terrorist activities, such a risk exists,” Haavisto told STT at a post-meeting telephone briefing.

Finland has been involved in the international anti-Isis coalition since 2014 and participates in military training activities in Iraq. Finland is also involved in the EU civilian crisis management operation and the NATO training operation in Iraq.