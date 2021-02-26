The Foreign Ministry of the Bashar al-Assad government pointed out that the United States must adhere to “international legitimacy.” In Iraq, Biden-allied authorities denied providing information about the US attack on Iranian-backed militias.

The Government of Bashar al-Assad rejected on February 26 the bombing carried out by the US Army in the east of the country, directed, according to the Pentagon, to militias backed by Iran.

“Syria condemns in the strongest terms the cowardly attack by the United States in areas of Deir al-Zor, near the border between Syria and Iraq that goes against international law and the UN charter (…) and warns that this aggression will have consequences, “said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.” It is assumed that (the United States Government) must adhere to international legitimacy, not to the law of the jungle, as the previous administration, “the statement read. .

An Iraqi militia officer close to Iran said the shelling killed one militant and wounded four others. Local medical sources told Reuters that at least 17 people died in the bombing.

US officials say the offensive was “limited” to show that the Biden Administration will act firmly as it tries to avoid escalating regional tensions.







The bombing comes amid uncertainty about the possibility of rapprochement between Washington and Tehran so that both can rejoin the nuclear agreement signed in 2015.

Former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the pact in 2018 and has since tightened its sanctions against Iran, which later began to bypass the agreed restrictions citing lack of compliance by the Americans.

Iran has increased its enriched uranium storage capacities while the West, and particularly the other signatories of the pact, fear that the Persian country will develop its own nuclear weapons.

The Russian Government, an ally of President Al-Assad, called for “unconditional respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.” According to the RIA news agency, MP Vladimir Dzhabarov pointed out that “what has happened is very dangerous and could lead to an escalation throughout the region.”

According to the US government, the bombings, which were carried out in the early hours of this Friday, February 26, were directed at infrastructure on the Syrian side that Iranian-backed militias use to traffic weapons, personnel and supplies. Western officials and some Iraqi officials have pointed to these groups as being involved in attacks on US bases in Iraq in the last month.

File photo of a Sukhoi-25 jet of the Russian air force as it flies over the city of Saraqib, southwest of Aleppo. OMAR HAJ KADOUR AFP / File

The Iraqi Army, for its part, denied having exchanged information with the United States to plan the attack. According to the Iraqi state agency, authorities reported that Iraq’s cooperation with the US-led coalition in the region is limited to fighting the self-described Islamic State.

Attacks on US positions in the region

The Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the bombings hit points of the Kataeb Hezbollah armed group on the Syrian-Iraqi border. The group confirmed the death of one of their uniforms and identified him as Sayyid Rahi Salam Zayid al-Sharifi.







“The American enemy persists in its criminality and murders the protectors of the nation and the honorable people of the country,” said the Kataeb Hezbollah group. The statement adds that the Americans “are not deterred from shedding innocent blood as long as the murder wages are received from Saudi Arabia and the Emirates.”

The White House, for its part, said on Friday that the air strike in Syria was an “unequivocal message.”

On February 15, a non-US contractor was killed at a US-controlled base at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, run by the Kurds. And in the following days they fired projectiles at bases with US forces, near the US embassy in Baghdad.

The Kataeb Hezbollah group has denied involvement in the attacks.

With Reuters