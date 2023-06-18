The Syrian Center for Earthquakes announced that 8 earthquakes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

The center stated – in a statement reported by the Syrian News Agency today – that the stations of the Syrian Network for Seismic Monitoring recorded, until 4:23 am today, 3 tremors in Turkey, whose intensity ranged between 2.9 and 3.7 on the Richter scale, and 3 tremors in Iskenderun, which ranged between Its intensities are between 1.6 and 2.5 degrees.

The center noted that the stations also recorded an earthquake 5 km northwest of Hama with a magnitude of 3.0, and an earthquake northwest of Latakia with a magnitude of 1.5.