President Assad announced the recognition by Syria of Russia’s borders with new territories

Syria recognizes the new borders of Russia with the joined territories: the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. This was stated by the President of the Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad in an interview RIA News.

“Certainly. I say that these are Russian territories, and even if there had not been a war, these are historically Russian territories,” the Syrian leader said.

Assad recalled that Syria recognized these regions even before they joined Russia. He stressed that Damascus will not hesitate in its “clear and at the same time resolute” position based on historical facts.

“They were handed over to Ukraine, perhaps about 100 years ago, I think during the time of (Vladimir) Lenin. Russian citizens live on them, and the facts on the ground indicate that this is Russian land, ”Assad concluded.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrived in Moscow on the evening of Tuesday, March 14. Negotiations in the Kremlin with Russian leader Vladimir Putin started at 17:06 Moscow time, lasted three hours and ended around 20:00. The Kremlin noted that during the talks, bilateral relations, the settlement of the conflict in Syria, as well as the situation in the Arab Republic as a whole, will be discussed.

Four new regions – the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions – became part of Russia on September 30 last year. Referendums on the return of these territories under the jurisdiction of Moscow were held in the regions from 23 to 27 September.