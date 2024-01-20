It would be of at least four deaths are the toll from the missile attack that the official Syrian media attribute to Israel and which hit a building in the Mezzeh district of the Syrian capital Damascus. This was reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. According to news reported by the Arab media, “leaders aligned with Iran” were meeting in the building.

According to the Observatory, the explosion completely destroyed the four-story building. No comment for now from the Israeli side.

“Pasdaran Objective”

The Guardians of the Revolution, the Iranian Pasdaran, would be the target of the raid, reports the satellite TV al-Jazeera, which cites a source according to which the target was “an intelligence unit of the Guardians of the Revolution” and a “high-level officer of the Guardians of the Revolution and his assistants” were in the palace.

The Iranian Mehr agency cites a source who speaks of the killing in Damascus of two “high-ranking military advisors of the Guardians of the Revolution” and two other Pasdaran. According to the latest news from Mehr, the “chief of the intelligence of the Guardians of the Revolution in Syria” and his deputy together with two other Pasdaran were killed.