Pro-Iranian militias fired shots at a US base located in the Al-Omar oil field in eastern Syria, causing damage but no casualties. This was reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, according to which there was an immediate response: “the heavy artillery was used by the international coalition (led by the USA)” to hit the city of Al-Mayadeen, controlled by the Iranian militias. According to the Syrian state news agency Sana, “missiles” have been aimed at the US base in Al-Omar, but the agency does not hold the responsibility.