Video: AP-LaPresse / Atlas Agency – Even humanitarian aid reaches Syria almost secretly, on tiptoe, and of course dropper. The Government of Bashar El Asad has just allowed the opening of two border crossings so that trucks with water, food and warm clothing can enter. This help is being received only by the people who are in the shelters, denounces this woman. Those are the lucky ones, and also the least. The vast majority survive in the open. Also, you have to fight to get something. This old woman has come to the cast three times, she says, and she has left with nothing. In Aleppo, the United Nations has managed to organize two hundred care centers, as recounted by the Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees. The problem is that this country has been chaining crises and war for twelve years. And that it is isolated and hidden from the eyes of the world. What we see now, and for a few days, is the part controlled by the Government. The other, that of the rebels, is completely invisible.









