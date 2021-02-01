“My daughter is in danger, my grandchildren are in danger, I am putting myself in danger”, testifies on franceinfo Pascale Descamps, who began a hunger strike on Monday February 1, to demand the repatriation of her sick daughter detained in Syria. Her daughter has been a prisoner for two years in a camp in the north of the country, controlled by Kurdish forces, with her four children. At 32, she suffers from colon cancer, according to Pascale Descamps.

“I am not asking for impunity. It is a request for the right to life, for dignified and fair treatment, for humane treatment. We are not animals, but it looks like a death sentence without trial. is unworthy of our society, of the values ​​of our Republic “, continues this mother of Pas-de-Calais who is awaiting a response from the French authorities on the fate of her daughter.

After multiple attempts to alert the French state, including an appeal launched on franceinfo on January 21, Pascale Descamps accuses the French authorities of making the “ostrich policy”. “Not to answer, it’s abnormal”, if not “there is no more justice”, continues Pascale Descamps. It is “inhuman”, “torture for a mother” of not being able to help his daughter who is “exhausted” and that “suffer”, explains Pascale Descamps who sees only this solution, the hunger strike, to obtain the return of her daughter and her grandchildren in France.

“It is shameful because there is the physical suffering which becomes very important, therefore, I cannot stay at home and wait. It is unlivable.” Pascale descamps to franceinfo

“It is a cry for help and above all for dignity. It must be able to be treated. And the rights of the child are completely violated. They have been in detention for two years already and there is a international arrest warrant against my daughter, issued by two French examining magistrates Where is the logic in all this? ? If my daughter comes home and survives the disease, she will be taken to court. She will answer for her actions “, says Pascale Descamps.