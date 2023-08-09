In a statement, Doctors Without Borders described Tuesday as “inescapable” the non-renewal by the United Nations Security Council of the cross-border resolution that safeguards access to vital humanitarian aid for northwestern Syria.

“The people living in this area have lost a vital way to receive help impartially and effectively”the organization noted.

According to Sebastien Gay, MSF’s general coordinator for Syria, “the resolution expired a month ago and currently there is no solution in sight. This is simply deplorable. Humanitarian aid has been used as a tool in a political dispute and people fighting for surviving in northwestern Syria they will pay the price for this failure.”

And it is that the cross-border resolution in question allowed for years UN agencies and their international and national partners to provide humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing in an impartial manner, exempting them from negotiations with the Syrian and Turkish border authorities.

Rescuers search for survivors in Latakia province.

More than four million people live in this part of Syria and have endured years of suffering as a result of a long and violent conflict.. In all, some 2.9 million are internally displaced people struggling to find shelter and access to clean water, food and health care.

International organizations have also warned that the devastating earthquake that shook northwestern Syria on February 6 exposed the already serious humanitarian situation and has aggravated medical and humanitarian needs.

“Six months after the devastating earthquakes in Syria, many are still living with the consequences of the earthquakes, as large numbers of people are displaced and suffer the consequences of inadequate shelter and insufficient access to essential resources,” said the Doctors Without Borders statement.

And it is that despite the fact that Damascus announced in mid-July that it would authorize, again for six months, the UN to use Bab al Hawa between Turkey and Syria, the Security Council did not agree to a renewal and humanitarian aid through that crossing has not resumed.

Syria is in the grip of a civil war that began in 2011 and has claimed half a million lives to date, fragmented the country and displaced millions from their homes.

“The non-renewal prevents the continuity of aid and inevitably contributes, by adding more limitations, to reinforcing the isolation of north-western Syria in a context of increasing humanitarian and medical needs. MSF fears that the agencies and organizations trying to support these vulnerable communities face additional challenges in providing aid and accessing communities in northwestern Syria in an isolated environment,” the statement read.

Doctors Without Borders urged member countries of the UN Security Council to find “with the utmost urgency, a solution that guarantees impartial humanitarian access, not politicized and sustained over time”.

Among other reasons, because “the non-renewal of the cross-border mechanism hinders the emergency preparedness of international and national organizations and groups and prevents the execution of humanitarian activities and sustainable and longer-term projects, since the financing is linked to this mechanism”.

This Tuesday it became known that Syria extended for three more months, until November, the authorization for the United Nations to deliver humanitarian aid to rebel areas affected by an earthquake in February through two border crossings from Turkeyreported the agency’s humanitarian agency.

Following a UN request and just days before the current permit expires on August 13, “we are very pleased that the Syrian government has renewed its authorization to use the Bab al Salama and Al Rai border crossings until November 13 “Eri Kaneko, New York spokesperson for the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said in an email.

