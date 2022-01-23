Syria More than a hundred people have died in the battle between Isis and Kurdish forces in Syria

Fighting has taken place in Hasaka near the Turkish-Iraqi border.

At least 120 people have been killed in fighting between U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Isis fighters in Hasaka in northeastern Syria near the Turkish-Iraqi border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the Syrian war, said on Sunday.

The fighting began when Isis fighters attacked Ghwayra Prison in the city late Thursday and released a large number of prisoners. Since then, fierce fighting has taken place in and around the city, which continued on Sunday.

Isisin According to the Amaq website, its fighters seized large numbers of weapons from the prison and released hundreds of extremist Islamists. According to Kurdish forces, about a hundred prisoners have already been arrested, but there are still plenty of prisoners at large.

The attack on Ghwayra Prison is one of Isis ’biggest attacks since Isis forces were defeated in Syria nearly three years ago.