Syria | More than 20 killed in fighting between Syrian army and Turkish-backed factions in northeastern Syria

At least On Sunday, 23 people were killed in clashes between the Syrian army and Turkish-backed armed groups in the Kurdish-controlled area of ​​northeastern Syria.

This is reported by the news agency AFP, which refers to information from the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), which follows events in Syria.

The head of the organization Rami Abdel Rahman announced that “18 pro-Turkish” and five Syrian army soldiers were killed in the clashes. In addition, several were wounded.

According to the organization, the clashes took place in the Tal Tamr region in the northwestern part of the Kurdish-controlled Hasakeh province.

Turkey has been attacking Kurdish forces in northern Syria since 2016, allowing Turkey to control the Syrian border areas.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has long sought to relocate millions of Syrian refugees living in Turkey to Kurdish-inhabited areas in the so-called “safe zone” in northeastern Syria.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Erdoğan of Turkey reached an agreement in October 2019 on border control and cooperation in northeastern Syria. According to the agreement, Turkey and Russia jointly monitor the border in a 120-kilometer long buffer zone between the cities of Tal Abiad and Ras al-Ain.