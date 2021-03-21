Syria Monitoring Organization: Turkey launches first air strike on Syrian Kurdish region after almost a year and a half break

The attacks were preceded by clashes between Kurdish-led SDF forces and Turkish-backed forces.

Turkey the air force has carried out air strikes in Syria in an area controlled by Kurdish forces. The matter was reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which followed the Syrian war, on Saturday.

According to the organization, the attacks caused loud explosions in the village of Saida in Ain Issa. The organization says on their websitethat there was no information on the wounded or material damage immediately after the attack.

According to the organization, Turkey last carried out air strikes on the region almost a year and a half ago. In October 2019, Turkey launched a large-scale military operation in the Kurdish territories of Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rigths says the air strike was preceded by Kurdish-led SDF forces and Turkish-backed forces. The village of Saida is located near the front line between the troops.

“The clashes have been going on for 24 hours … Turkish troops are having difficulty moving forward as the SDF has destroyed a Turkish tank,” Rami Abdul Rahman told news agency AFP.

Turkey sees the Kurdish forces belonging to the SDF as a branch of the Kurdish organization PKK. Turkey has classified the organization as a terrorist organization. However, Kurdish forces operating in Syria have been a major ally of the United States in the fight against the terrorist organization Isis.