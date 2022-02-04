“It cannot be excluded that the organization or some ‘lone wolf’ want to avenge the death of al-Quraishi. Seeing the precedents it is not a very high danger, but attention in Europe must also grow pending the proclamation of the new ‘caliph. ‘, which is certainly a delicate moment “. This was stated to Adnkronos Francesco Marone, Associate Research Fellow of the Ispi center (Institute for International Political Studies) on international radicalization and terrorism, highlighting the possibility that ISIS can avenge the death of its boss, which took place in northern Syria during an American special forces operation.

“The danger is there”, warns the expert, underlining that the activation of a “single cell” is enough to create an attack. In recent years, he points out, there have been no “very serious” attacks in terms of loss of life in the West, but rather a “trickle” of ‘lone wolf’ operations with “very simple plans”, the best known of which is the assassination of the British MP, David Amess. And this is the scenario most likely to repeat itself after the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, who “did not have the prestige and leadership of his predecessor al-Baghdadi”.

A leader “without a face, with a low profile, of whom we know little and who in almost two and a half years has left no public trace”, but with important organizational skills, Marone defines al-Quraishi, also recalling the recent attack claimed by Isis against al-Hasakah prison run by Kurdish forces. “An operation, which beyond its symbolic value, had a worrying outcome due to the escape of hundreds of jihadist prisoners”, explains Marone, believing that the blitz has shown that Isis “thanks to the abilities of al-Quraishi is reorganized in Syria and Iraq and is far from defeated and, even if it has lost its territory, it still has an effective structure, more decentralized than in the past “.

Now, according to the expert, it will be important to understand if the new ‘caliph’, which could be announced in days as happened after the death of al-Baghdadi, follows the strategy of his predecessor, namely to maintain the center of gravity in Syria and Iraq, but at the same time “build a network at an international level, investing in territories that were previously considered peripheries, from central and sub-Saharan Africa to Afghanistan: places where ISIS can take advantage of the weakness of institutions. However, with the total withdrawal of communication and propaganda at the leadership level has become very difficult to understand what the real intentions of the organization are “.

Marone then analyzes the line adopted by the US administration in contrasting international jihadism, arguing that – despite the success of the recent operation in Syria – the feeling is that it is no longer a priority. “The death of al-Quraishi is a symbolic blow, obviously very useful for Biden after the humiliation of the withdrawal from Afghanistan – he declares – On the other hand, ISIS has never been a charismatic organization in which the death of the leader it leads to disintegration and this makes it more resistant “.

“The Biden Administration, apart from internal issues such as the pandemic and economic recovery, now has many more pressing problems on the international front, from the Ukrainian crisis to relations with China and Russia and attention to the Middle East seems limited to me – He concludes – Fortunately, there have been no more sensational jihadist attacks even if there have been serious episodes such as that of the synagogue in Texas. Jihadist groups are strengthening in peripheral areas that do not have the ability to attract public attention and of a superpower that no longer seems willing to engage in long-term causes “.