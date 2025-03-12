24 hours after terminating the military operation on the coast, the Syrian authorities signed peace with the Kurds and sealed an agreement to integrate “all civil and military institutions” in the new Syrian state for the end of the year, including their … precious oil and gas deposits. The interim president, Ahmed al Sharaa, and Commander Kurdo of the Democratic Forces of Syria (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, were responsible for appearing in public and signing a document that involves a historical step forward for Sharaa in his commitment to the National Unity in Syria and guarantees the linguistic and cultural rights of the Kurds of Syrians.

Sharaa has suffered a week of bloody problems on the coast that have left more than a thousand dead, most members of the Alauí minority, and great doubts about the ability of the new Islamist authorities to guarantee the safety of minorities. The maximum leader of the country, former leader of Al Qaeda, was in a hurry to move away the ghost of a war with the Kurds and has succeeded.

Thanks to this agreement, Damascus also wins the Kurdish military support to combat the remains of the Bashar al Assad regime. It is an important support because the Kurdish militias have 14 years of combat experience and are well pertrected. This support can also cause Sharaa to have a greater capacity for deterrence over the radical jihadists of IDLIB who have massacred the Alawi civilians on the coast.

Damascus wins Kurdish support in the middle of the promises of the new Syrian leaders to form an inclusive government that serves to leave behind the long decades of dictatorship. This step off a front that was on since December since since Assad was overthrown by the Islamist forces of Al Sharaa, groups backed by Turkey have fought daily fighting with the Kurdish forces. Ankara considers the SDF the Syrian arm of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Ocalan influence

The decision of the Kurds arrives in a context marked by the Ocalan Abdula Charter, PKK leader, who called the disappearance and disappearance of the group. All the features of the organization, considered terrorist by the United States and the European Union, have responded to that call and the PKK is on their way to their disappearance after four decades. It was a great unknown to know the decision that would be taken in Rojava, the Kurdistan of Syria, but finally his commanders have opted for understanding with Damascus. After years under the umbrella of the United States, the Kurds know that the arrival of Donld Trump can end the American presence in Rojava and without that shield they were cornered between Ankara and Damascus.

Gönül Tol, author of ‘Erdogan’s War: A Strongman’s Struggy at Home and In Syria’, collected in his X profile that this pact “is a great first step with significant implications for all involved. From the point of view of Türkiye, it has the potential to eliminate an important irritating element of Turkish-American relations and pave the way for narrower regional cooperation; For Turkish rivals, such as Israel and Iran, it means eliminating a key letter against Ankara ».

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that “the winners of the agreement will be all Syrians.” The Turkish president, a great ally of Al Sharaa, considered that the Damascus authorities «apply an inclusive policy without falling into the trap of revenge. Continuing with this approach will frustrate the games that are being played against Syria ». The internal challenges in the country are huge, but three months after their arrival, the agreement with the Kurds involves the subsequent passage of national unity given by the Islamist leader.