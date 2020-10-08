There are thousands of tents as far as the eye can see, all set up in a camp with very difficult living conditions. In Syria, the city of Al-Hol, in Syrian Kurdistan, is home to this place where many families of jihadists are gathered. Up to 25,000 people could soon be released, according to Kurdish leaders. Most Western countries refuse to repatriate their nationals. Nearly 200 children are believed to still reside in this camp.

It is a huge vagueness that surrounds these future releases. For the moment, there is only one certainty: this will not apply to families of foreign origin. Those released are said to be mainly women and children. Judged as being forcibly engaged in jihadist troops, they would not represent a real threat in the eyes of the Kurdish authorities.

