For his part, the head of the media center of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Farhad Shami, said that a suicide bomber was killed and another arrested.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the ISIS attack was carried out on security headquarters near a military intelligence prison in the Intifada neighborhood in the western countryside of Raqqa.

The Observatory indicated that the security forces of the “Qasd” thwarted the attack, after violent clashes broke out with members of the terrorist organization.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack through a statement on the “Telegram” application, in which it confirmed that the operation was in retaliation for the families and relatives of those arrested in the Al-Hol camp, which is run by the Kurds in northern Syria.

remnants of the terrorist organization