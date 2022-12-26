For his part, the head of the media center of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Farhad Shami, said that a suicide bomber was killed and another arrested.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the ISIS attack was carried out on security headquarters near a military intelligence prison in the Intifada neighborhood in the western countryside of Raqqa.
The Observatory indicated that the security forces of the “Qasd” thwarted the attack, after violent clashes broke out with members of the terrorist organization.
ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack through a statement on the “Telegram” application, in which it confirmed that the operation was in retaliation for the families and relatives of those arrested in the Al-Hol camp, which is run by the Kurds in northern Syria.
remnants of the terrorist organization
- The terrorist organization seized large swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014, including Raqqa, which was its main stronghold, but it has launched hit-and-run attacks since losing its last significant piece of land in Syria in 2019.
- The remaining militants of the organization hid in remote areas in the past few years, but they are still able to launch attacks.
- According to the Syrian Democratic Forces, a major attack by the organization on al-Sina’a prison in the city of al-Hasakah, northeastern Syria, last January, left about 500 dead, including 374 people linked to the organization and dozens of “SDF” fighters and prison staff.
