Syria | Jihadists killed at least 11 soldiers in northwestern Syria

The jihadists blew up the tunnels they had dug under the army positions.

Jihadists have killed at least 11 soldiers in northwest Syria on Saturday with explosives placed in tunnels dug under army positions.

According to AFP, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), which monitors the situation in Syria, tells about it. An additional 20 soldiers were wounded in the attack.

According to SOHR, the attack took place in the southern part of Idlib province. Jihadists from the Ansar al-Tawhid group and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) participated in the attack.

Both groups involved in the tunnel attack are affiliated with the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which controls parts of Idlib province and the neighboring provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia.

Russia carried out airstrikes on Friday in the Jisr al-Shughur area further north in Syria, where TIP jihadists are present, SOHR reported.

In addition, seven jihadist fighters were killed in bombings by government forces on Friday, and at least 13 were killed in Russian airstrikes on Monday. Two civilians were also killed in the Russian attacks.

According to the monitoring group, two jihadists were killed in Saturday’s attack. The death toll is expected to rise as clashes continue.

Syria civil war broke out in 2011 when the government’s crackdown on peaceful protests escalated into conflict.

More than half a million people have died in the Syrian civil war and almost half of the country’s 23 million inhabitants have had to leave their homes because of the war.

Although the president Bashar al-Assad has regained control of the areas it lost in the civil war, a large part of Syria is still outside al-Assad’s control.

Backed by Russia and Iran, Syria was expelled from the Arab League in 2011 after al-Assad’s regime began brutally suppressing pro-democracy protests. Although al-Assad has been politically isolated for years, recently a different kind of diplomatic movement has begun to be seen.

Russia intervened in the conflict in 2015 on the side of President al-Assad, carrying out airstrikes.

Turkestan The Islamic Party is largely made up of jihadists from China’s Uyghur Muslim minority, who came to Syria after 2011 to help groups like HTS, which is led by al-Qaeda’s former ally in Syria.

About three million people live in the rebel-controlled area of ​​Idlib, about half of whom have come to the area from other parts of Syria.

A ceasefire brokered by Russia and rebel backer Turkey has largely held since 2020, despite intermittent clashes.