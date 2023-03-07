The Syrian news agency, SANA, said, “At exactly 2:07 am today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport.”

She added, “Our air defenses responded to the hostile missiles that targeted the airport.”

The agency quoted a military source as saying that the attack “caused material damage at the airport and put it out of service.”

The pioneers of social networking sites on “Twitter” shared pictures and video clips that they said were of the Israeli strike on the airport located in the north of the country.