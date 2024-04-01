Monday, April 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Syria | Israel is said to have struck a key area of ​​Damascus, the organization: nearly ten dead

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Syria | Israel is said to have struck a key area of ​​Damascus, the organization: nearly ten dead

The strike reportedly hit a building next to the Iranian embassy.

Several people have been killed in an Israeli attack on a building connected to the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, has reported about ten deaths, and the Syrian Ministry of Defense has said that everyone inside the building was killed or injured.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has condemned the attack in a statement published by Syrian media and said that Israel cannot influence the relationship between Iran and Syria.

The media in Iran have also reported on the attack. According to state television, one of the commanders of the Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force is among the dead. The ambassador and his family are said to be fine.

AFP reporters on the ground have confirmed that the building next to the Iranian embassy has been destroyed in the attack. The embassy is located in Damascus in the value area. According to an AFP journalist, the Syrian foreign minister has visited the scene of the attack.

See also  Football | Messi hit a spectacular wall pass in his first MLS match

Israel has not yet commented on the attack. It has stepped up its attacks against Iran-linked militant groups since the war against the extremist organization Hamas began last October.

Over the weekend, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the Israeli strike killed more than 50 people in Syria, most of whom were soldiers.

#Syria #Israel #struck #key #area #Damascus #organization #ten #dead

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Always Ready players from Bolivia, Medellín's next rival, are robbed: video

Always Ready players from Bolivia, Medellín's next rival, are robbed: video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result