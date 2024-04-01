Syria | Israel is said to have struck a key area of ​​Damascus, the organization: nearly ten dead

The strike reportedly hit a building next to the Iranian embassy.

Several people have been killed in an Israeli attack on a building connected to the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, has reported about ten deaths, and the Syrian Ministry of Defense has said that everyone inside the building was killed or injured.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has condemned the attack in a statement published by Syrian media and said that Israel cannot influence the relationship between Iran and Syria.

The media in Iran have also reported on the attack. According to state television, one of the commanders of the Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force is among the dead. The ambassador and his family are said to be fine.

AFP reporters on the ground have confirmed that the building next to the Iranian embassy has been destroyed in the attack. The embassy is located in Damascus in the value area. According to an AFP journalist, the Syrian foreign minister has visited the scene of the attack.

Israel has not yet commented on the attack. It has stepped up its attacks against Iran-linked militant groups since the war against the extremist organization Hamas began last October.

Over the weekend, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the Israeli strike killed more than 50 people in Syria, most of whom were soldiers.