Two soldiers were killed and two others were injured as a result of a “Israeli” attack on Damascus international airport. This was reported by Sana, the official Syrian news agency, quoting a military source. “At approximately 2 am this morning, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial assault with missile barrages from the northeast direction of Lake Kinneret, targeting Damascus International Airport and its surroundings,” the source said, according to which the raid caused “the death of two soldiers, the wounding of two otherssome property damage and the decommissioning of Damascus International Airport”.