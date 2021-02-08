Syria Isis killed Syrian government troops – at least 26 were killed

Attacks by the terrorist organization Isis in Syria have intensified in recent months.

Terrorist organization In an ambush, Isis killed 26 fighters. At least seven of them were soldiers from the Syrian army, says the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which operates from Britain.

The ambush took place in the province of Deir Ezzor in Syria on Monday. According to the organization, the number of casualties is the highest in a single combat situation during the current year.

Isis also suffered defeat: at least eleven Isis fighters died in the incident.

Last in the months Isis’s attacks have intensified. In early February, Isis’ jihadists killed 19 Syrian army soldiers and allied fighters fighting on the Syrian regime’s side in central Syria.

In December 2020, nearly 40 fighters on the side of the Syrian regime died when a bus carrying soldiers on holiday drove Isis to ambush.

Isis is considered to have lost in Syria when it lost its last conquests in March 2019, but it still has about 10,000 fighters in Iraq and Syria. According to an earlier report published by the UN, it is the desert province of Deir Ezzor that provides a refuge for Isis fighters.

The Syrian war began in 2011. More than 387,000 people have died in the war, says the Syrian Obserbvatory for Human Rights.