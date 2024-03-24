Syrians search for truffles in the hope of money in dangerous deserts.

Jihadist organization ISIS killed at least 11 people who were looking for truffles in the desert in northern Syria's Raqqa province, told the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a non-governmental organization monitoring the country's civil war, on Sunday.

SOHR said the car hit a landmine, after which ISIS fighters fired on the truffle party. Two of the dead were civilians and nine were soldiers of the Syrian Armed Forces, and the jihadists also kidnapped three truffle collectors.

Desert truffle (Terfeziaceae) is a precious and hard-to-find delicacy. According to the news agency AFP, hundreds of Syrians look for truffles in the hope of money every spring, February-April, in the dangerous deserts of northern Syria.

The previous weekend in Raqqa province, 19 truffle collectors were killed when their car hit a land mine, SOHR said at the time.

According to SOHR, gunmen linked to ISIS previously shot 18 truffle collectors in March, most of whom were civilians, and in February, 14 truffle collectors were killed in an explosion of a land mine planted by ISIS.

SOHR's ​​information has been found to be reliable. The organization operates from Britain, but it has had an extensive information sharing network since the early stages of the civil war that started in Syria in the spring of 2011.

Extreme Islamist Isis took over much of Syria and Iraq in 2015 and claimed Raqqa as its capital. Kurdish forces in northern Syria drove the jihadist forces out of ISIS-held areas, and the Russian-backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad the administration finally came to blows in the bloody civil war. However, ISIS fighters are still active in Syria.

Since the beginning of this year, ISIS fighters have killed 182 soldiers or allies of the Syrian Armed Forces, and 24 ISIS fighters have been killed, according to the SOHR.