Syria – The foreign ministers of the Arab League countries accepted Syria this Sunday as a full member of the organization, twelve years after suspending this state, for the repression of the protests that threatened to overthrow the government of Bachar al Asad. However, enter with conditions.

This is the formalization of a conversation that had been underway for several years and that accelerated due to the losses caused by the earthquake of February 6 in Turkey and Syria.

The participation of the delegations of the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic in the meetings of the Arab League and in all its bodies will start from today, May 7, according to the final resolution issued by the pan-Arab body, after an emergency meeting of foreign ministers in Cairo.

One of the spokesmen for the Arab League, Gamal Roshdy, affirmed that the Syrian government is now a member like the rest of the countries of the organization and “has the right to participate in all activities and events.”

the roadmap

It’s not about forgive and forget. On his return he must follow a road map to solve “the crisis” unleashed after the protests against Al Asad and the consequent war that has plagued the country since 2011.

Therefore, Damascus must allow the delivery of humanitarian aid “to all those in need in Syria”, that is, also to those who are in areas that are not under government control.

It is to be remembered that with time and the support of Russia and Iran, the Syrian regime has regained control of most of the territory, but four million people live in the northwest under rebel and jihadist control.

In addition, a ministerial contact committee will be formed between Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon and Egypt to follow up on the so-called “Amman Declaration”, of May 1, in which are the conditions for Syria to return to the arena. regional.

Among the points is the voluntary return of refugees, the departure of “illegal” foreign forces in Syria, the fight against drug trafficking or the resumption of the work of the Constitutional Committee to draft a new Magna Carta in Syria, a task that the UN is carrying out. Years trying to get it done.

The past with the governmentand Al Assad

Syria’s membership in the pan-Arab entity was suspended as a result of the brutal repression with which the Al Asad government responded to the popular revolts unleashed in 2011 and which subsequently gave rise to an armed conflict.







That same reason led many regional countries to cut or cool their relations with Damascus.

Now, the reconciliation of the Arab countries with Syria, promoted mainly by Saudi Arabia, was put even more on the table after this country and Iran – a close ally of Al Asad – normalized relations in early March.

Indeed, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad recently emerged from persona non grata status and some observers believe he may attend the pan-Arab organization’s annual summit of heads of state on May 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. .

As it is, Syria To finance the costly reconstruction of the country, it already counts on the full normalization of its diplomatic relations with the Arab countries, in particular the rich monarchies of the Gulf – which were the strongest allies of the opposition to Bashar al-Assad.

This May 7, in Damascus, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Syrian counterpart announced that they would strengthen their diplomatic and economic ties, emphasizing reconstruction.

A 2023, with movements

The regional pact has been radically changing since this year: Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran, great enemies, reconciled in March. In the process, on April 12, the Syrian Foreign Minister paid a surprise visit to Saudi Arabia, the first since the start of the conflict. Two weeks later, Tunisia appointed ambassador to Damascus.

Earlier, shortly after the earthquake, the head of Egyptian diplomacy – heavyweight of the Arab League – had been sent to Damascus for a “humanitarian” visit.

Outside the Arab League, Turkey, a big anti-Assad supporter since 2011, is also beginning to reach out. However, Bashar al-Assad insists that there is no rapprochement without the “end of the Turkish occupation” of Syrian territory.

With AFP and EFE