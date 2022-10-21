The Syrian official news agency (SANA) stated that “our air defenses are confronting Israeli aggression with missiles in the airspace of Damascus and the southern region.”

Last month, five Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli missile attack near Damascus airport, and Israeli raids in June caused the Damascus airport to be out of service for about two weeks.

And Israeli air strikes targeted Aleppo airport twice last month.

During the past years, Israel launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria, targeting Syrian army sites, Iranian targets, and Lebanese Hezbollah targets.

Israel rarely confirms strikes in Syria, but it reiterates that it will continue to confront what it describes as Iran’s attempts to entrench its military presence in Syria.

Israeli raids targeted Damascus airport and its surroundings at the dawn of the tenth of June, and it was not the first time that the Israeli bombardment affected this vital facility.