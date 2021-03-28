The Syrian Oil Ministry has decided to restrict fuel supplies due to delays in raw materials caused by the Ever Given ship stuck in the Suez Canal. It is reported by Reuters…

As explained in the ministry, it is not yet known when the movement of ships through the canal will resume. To provide the Syrians with basic services, the authorities decided to introduce regulations on some petroleum products.

Long-term management of the Taiwanese Evergreen Group, the giant ship Ever Given ran aground on March 23 in the southern part of the Suez Canal, which has no backup. It followed from China to Rotterdam (Netherlands). According to preliminary data, the container ship accidentally deviated from the course due to strong winds.

On the morning of March 27, the ship was slightly moved after about 20 thousand tons of soil were removed from the area of ​​the incident. Later it became known that the bow of the container ship, stuck in the sand, began to move.