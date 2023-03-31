BAccording to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, positions have been fired upon by government troops and pro-Iranian forces in repeated suspected Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian capital Damascus.

As the Syrian state news agency Sana reported, property damage was caused by the rocket attacks in the south-west of the capital on Friday night shortly after midnight (local time). Two Syrian soldiers were injured in a suspected Israeli attack on Damascus on Thursday.

The “Israeli enemy” fired “several rockets” from the occupied Golan Heights, Sana reported, citing military circles. Several missiles were intercepted by the Syrian air defense, causing damage to property. An AFP journalist in Damascus confirmed a powerful explosion that woke him up.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an arms and ammunition depot was destroyed in the attack, but there were no casualties. It is already the sixth attack by Israel since the beginning of the month. The UK-based observatory gets its information from a network in Syria. The information provided by the organization can hardly be verified by an independent party.

Hundreds of airstrikes on Syria

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian territory, mostly targeting pro-Iranian militias and Hezbollah fighters or positions of the Syrian army. In February, 15 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike near Damascus, according to the Observatory. Israel usually does not comment on the attacks.