Three rockets were launched this Saturday from Syria towards Israel, reported the Israeli Army: “Three rockets were launched from Syria towards Israeli territory, one of the rockets crossed into Israeli territory and landed in unpopulated areas in the southern Golan Heights,” said a military spokesman, who specified that the projectile was not intercepted since it He was heading for an open area.

Shortly before, the Army reported that alerts had been activated in the vicinity of the Meitsar community, located in the southern Golan Heights, occupied by Syria in 1967 and annexed in 1981.

The firing of rockets from Syria towards Israel is very unusual and in this case it also occurs in the context of increasing Israeli bombardments in that Arab country, where it usually attacks targets linked to Lebanese and Iranian armed groups.

Yes ok so far no group has claimed responsibility for the attackthe Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based NGO with a wide network of partners on the ground, reported that two rockets were fired from unidentified persons from the Quneitra border governorate.

The province of Quneitra, adjacent to the Golan Heights, is in the hands of the Syrian government and has a growing presence of pro-Iranian militias allied to it, as well as a deployment of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah.

Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Syrian territory over the past month, the most recent of them in the early hours of Tuesday in the suburbs of Damascus, in an incident that, according to information from the official Syrian news agency SANA, resulted in the death of two civilians.

This attack also occurs in the context of an upsurge in violence in the regionsparked by clashes on Wednesday between Israeli police and Palestinian worshipers at the holy Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied east Jerusalem.

These clashes were followed by rocket fire from Gaza and the biggest attack on Israel from Lebanon since the 2006 war.

The Israeli Army responded with retaliatory bombardments on targets of the Islamist Hamas movement, both in Gaza and in Lebanese territory.

