Damascus, Washington (Al Ittihad, agencies)

Syria has extended permission for the delivery of United Nations humanitarian aid through two border crossings with Turkey for a period of 3 months, ending on November 13.

Syria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Bassam Sabbagh, stated that this decision comes out of Syria’s keenness to enhance stability and improve the humanitarian and living conditions of all Syrians, and to continue its efforts to facilitate the arrival of humanitarian aid to those in need in all Syrian regions.

Eri Kaneko, a spokeswoman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, welcomed the Syrian government’s extension of allowing use of the Bab al-Salam and al-Rai crossings until November 13.

After an earthquake killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria in February, Syria allowed the United Nations to use these two border crossings to send aid from Turkey. The grace period was set to expire on August 13.

The United Nations has used the Bab al-Hawa crossing to deliver aid from Turkey to millions in northwestern Syria since 2014, with a mandate from the United Nations Security Council, but its term expired in mid-July after the council was unable to reach an agreement to extend it.

A few days later, the Syrian government said that the United Nations could use the Bab al-Hawa crossing for another 6 months, but aid deliveries had not yet resumed due to concerns from the United Nations.

Syria did not impose conditions on the United Nations’ use of the Bab al-Salam and al-Rai border crossings. About 4 million people live in northwestern Syria, in the governorates of Idlib and Aleppo. The majority of the residents of those areas crowded with camps for the displaced need urgent aid after years of crisis, economic collapse, disease outbreaks and increasing poverty, exacerbated by the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria in February.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said during a press conference, yesterday, in New York: “We received a message from the Syrian government stating the extension of the opening of the Bab al-Salama and al-Rai crossings, and we welcome this decision that allows us to continue our tasks, to enter humanitarian aid until the 13th of March.” November”.

A mechanism established in 2014 allows the United Nations to deliver humanitarian aid to the residents of northwestern Syria without obtaining the approval of the Syrian government.

The mechanism initially included 4 border crossing points, but after years, only the Bab al-Hawa crossing remained in operation, and its use period was reduced to 6 renewable months, which complicates planning for humanitarian activities.

Although the UN mechanism has expired, at least temporarily, two crossings are open, although they are less used as a matter of fancy.

In another context, a spokesman for the US Treasury said yesterday that the US Treasury license that allows the delivery of some earthquake-related aid to Syria “was for a limited period with the aim of supporting the current licenses for humanitarian aid for disaster relief.”

The spokesperson added, “The current licenses for the United Nations and non-governmental organizations, as well as licenses for humanitarian aid to Syria allow aid to reach Syrians, including aid in disaster situations, even after the earthquake-related license has expired.”