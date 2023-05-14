The crossings were opened to deliver aid after the devastating earthquake in February.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had agreed to open the Bab al-Salama and al-Rai crossings for a period of three months to allow aid to flow into Idlib Governorate, a week after the February 6 earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria.

The earthquake claimed more than 50,000 lives, including more than 6,000 in Syria, according to the United Nations. The earthquake also displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

In the context, Eri Kaneko, a spokeswoman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said that after a request from the UN organization and ensuing discussions, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Miqdad conveyed to UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths the Syrian government’s decision to allow the international organization to continue using the crossings for a period of time. Three more months.

Syria’s representative to the United Nations, Bassam al-Sabbagh, said in a tweet that the period was extended for another three months based on Syria’s insistence to promote “stability and improve living and humanitarian conditions” for all Syrians.

The Associated Press quoted al-Sabbagh as saying that the move also aims to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need throughout Syria.

In addition, David Cardin, the UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, said during a visit to Idlib earlier this month that since the earthquake, some 2,000 trucks have crossed the border from Turkey, providing assistance such as shelter, food, medical supplies and other services.

Cardin added that the earthquake damaged or destroyed the homes of about 855 thousand people.