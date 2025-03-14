Syria establishes the country’s unity in its constitution for the transition after sectarian killings

Syria has taken another step in the process of transition to democracy since the collapse of the Bashar al Asad regime, on December 8, 2024, with the adoption of a constitutional declaration that will serve as a Magna Carta over the next five years. This important milestone takes place a few days after the greatest wave of violence that has shaken the country in the past three months and that has questioned that the new Damascus authorities are really inclusive.

This Thursday, the new president of the country, Ahmad al Sharaa, has signed the constitutional declaration that has been delivered by the commission responsible for drafting it, which has been based on the recommendations and principles of the so -called Syrian National Dialogue, held at the beginning of the month. The Islamist leader – whose radical last has questioned his aptitude to govern all Syrians – has wished that this statement represents “a new story for Syria in which we replace ignorance for knowledge and suffering for mercy”, according to the official news agency.

The declaration set in five years the duration of the transitory stage, after which Syria will adopt a final constitution. The official religion of the country remains Islam and Islamic law is the source of law (something common in the countries of the region with Muslim majority). It also guarantees the “State commitment to the unity of the territory and its people, and the respect of the cultural particularities” existing in the country, a very important point after the sectarian incidents that took place the week on the Mediterranean coast of Syria, which caused hundreds of civilian dead – more than 800, according to The latest data from the Syrian Network for Human Rights-.

The sectarian violence of the past days has evidenced the difficult task of integrating all ethnic and religious groups in the new Syria, including the Alauí minority – select of Islam linked to the Al Asad regime, which fears being discriminated against in the current stage.

Apart from the different ethnic groups or cultures, the constitutional declaration also “guarantees the right of women to education and participation in work, and political rights”, one of the issues required by Syrian civil society and also by the international community.

The text also establishes the separation of powers and “the importance of judges, their decisions and their independence.” The Popular Assembly (the Parliament), which under the regime of the Al Asad was an organ without power in which there was no real opposition, will assume the legislative power and supervise the presidency of the Republic, when the transitory stage passes. Although the government system will continue to be presidential, the Head of State will not be above all other powers nor will it be untouchable.

“We chose a political system that adopts a complete separation of powers,” explained one of the members of the commission that has written the statement in a press conference in Damascus, according to healthy. He added that the objective is for the political system to walk through “a true constitutional route”, so the commission recommends “the introduction of a permanent constitution” after this transitory stage. The statement establishes that a commission will be created to write the new Magna Carta. Also, Abdelhamid Alawak has pointed out that the previous constitutional texts of Syria were at the “dictator” service, while the institutions will be supervised by the people.