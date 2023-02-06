Syria and Turkey were severely affected by two earthquakes that occurred in the early hours of this Monday. The Syrian northwest was one of the places most affected by the tremors, which could worsen the critical humanitarian situation in the country, immersed in a civil war for more than a decade and crossed by the resurgence of cholera. Multiple countries have offered humanitarian aid and resources to deal with the catastrophe.

In the midst of an intense winter and a civil war that has lasted for more than a decade, Syria felt its ground shake at dawn on Monday, February 6. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the Middle Eastern country leaving destruction and unrest. Then another tremor shook the wounds.

According to Damascus government authorities, at least 1,293 people have lost their lives. Figures that could increase due to weather conditions and the lack of necessary rescue equipment.

The situation in the north-east of the country, controlled by the rebels, is particularly worrying. Emergency workers said about 700 people had died, but the numbers are hard to verify.

The earthquake threatens to deepen the humanitarian crisis that has become a constant in the country, immersed in a conflict that seems endless for more than 11 years.

According to emergency services, the quake collapsed thousands of buildings in a wide area stretching from the Syrian cities of Aleppo and Hama to Diyarbakir in Turkey, more than 330 kilometers to the northeast.

The earthquake hit hardest in north-eastern Syria, mostly controlled by rebels. © France 24

Residents of rebel-controlled areas have been witnessing shelling by Bashar al-Assad’s government and its Russian allies for years.

In the city of Atareb, in the north of the country, the inhabitants narrate the horror produced by the earthquake: “It was like the Apocalypse,” said Abdul Salam al-Mahmoud in statements to the Reuters news agency. And he added: “It’s terribly cold and it rains a lot, and people need to be saved.”

Cold temperatures in Syria threaten to further complicate rescue efforts after the earthquake that hit the country. © Khalil Ashawi / Reuters

Low temperatures further complicate rescue efforts. The authorities have expressed their concern about the winter season. Thousands of people have had to improvise camps where they will have to spend the night in the midst of the cold that plagues the country.

A tragedy in the midst of a failing health system

Violence is not the only evil that affects Syria. The country has also seen a resurgence of the cholera disease that spreads, especially in the northeast of its territory. More than 1,600 cases had been reported in December since the declaration of an outbreak in September.

Cholera had exposed Syria’s already failing health system. One that from this Monday will have to take care of the thousands of wounded affected by the earthquake.

Health services in Syria have been affected for years by the country’s conflict. © Yamam al-Shaar / Reuters

“Poor infrastructure in the region had already contributed to the spread of diseases like cholera. Much of it had been hit by the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his ally Russia. Some had been rebuilt, many others had not,” says the newspaper. ‘Al-Jazeera’ .

In the opposition-controlled province of Idlib, the humanitarian situation appears to be critical. The territory is almost completely dependent on medical care and food from Turkey for everything.

A man carries the body of an earthquake victim in the town of Besnia, near the Turkish border, in Idlib province. © Ghaith Alsayed/AP

At a hospital in the city, Osama Abdel Hamid told the US news agency AP that most of his neighbors had died. According to him, the four-story building they shared collapsed just as he, his wife, and his three children were running toward the exit.

“God gave me a new opportunity to live,” he said.

Hamid’s story is just one of thousands. as shown ‘The Washington Post’, “Some 4.5 million people live in northwestern Syria, almost all of whom, 4.1 million, are in need of humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations. Medical care is in short supply, as is robust infrastructure after years of shelling by government forces and their Russian allies.”

Due to the fact that the bombardments have hit medical infrastructure on multiple occasions, the situation was already critical. Now it could be much worse. Following the earthquake, according to the Syrian American Medical Society, four of its hospitals have been damaged and have been evacuated.

Health personnel witness a devastating situation. Shajul Islam, a British doctor, said he is experiencing the worst day of his seven years working in Syria. “I’m literally taking one patient off a ventilator to give another a try, having to decide which patient has the best chance of surviving or not,” he said.

The refugee crisis at the center of concern

More than 13 million people have had to flee their homes in Syria. Nearly seven million have done so within the country’s territory and six million have crossed its borders. An exodus that does not stop and that could be exacerbated due to the earthquake on Monday.

The quake could further deepen the Syrian exodus that has already driven more than 13 million from their homes. © AP – Ghaith Alsayed

As the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) points out, the area controlled by the rebels is often hit by floods, winds and rains at this time of year. Conditions that leave many people homeless.

“This earthquake is another devastating blow to so many vulnerable populations already struggling after years of conflict,” said Tanya Evans, Syria director of the International Rescue Committee aid group. for ‘NBC‘. And he added: “It is a crisis within multiple crises… temperatures are plummeting, below freezing, leaving thousands of people exposed.”

Children look out of a car window after an earthquake in the rebel-held town of Jandaris. © Khalil Ashawi / Reuters

Concern about the Syrian exodus was also shared by the Norwegian Refugee Council: “Millions of people have already been forced to flee by the war in the region and now many more will be displaced by the catastrophe,” the agency said in a statement.

The situation in areas controlled by the Syrian government

Although the earthquake hit the north of the country hardest, areas controlled by the al-Assad government were also affected. The president ordered a rescue operation and called an emergency meeting.

He also requested the distribution of food and medical assistance to the affected people and the evaluation of the buildings affected by the earthquake.

On the other hand, it reported that its Banias oil refinery, near the Mediterranean coast, will not have activities for at least 48 hours. Another blow to the country’s economy.

The world announces aid for Syria and Turkey

In the midst of desperate requests from Syria and Turkey, announcements of help came from different latitudes.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, stated that the organization’s personnel are already on the ground and offered his condolences. “We are counting on the international community to help the thousands of families affected by this disaster, many of whom are already in dire need of humanitarian aid in hard-to-reach areas,” he concluded.

I am deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye & Syria, and offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. The @A stands ready to support emergency response efforts. —António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 6, 2023



The European Union has activated the Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR), to coordinate a response to the earthquake. The bloc also sent ten search and rescue teams from eight community club countries to Turkey.

For his part, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke with his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan to reaffirm Washington’s willingness to help in the rescue efforts.

“U.S. teams are rapidly deploying to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and coordinate other assistance that earthquake-affected people may need, including health services or basic relief items,” the White House said in a statement.

From Russia, President Vladimir Putin gave the green light to send equipment to both countries. “In the next few hours, rescue teams from the Russian Emergencies Ministry will take off for Syria,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

China has also been willing to provide humanitarian aid. Xi Jinping’s government assured that it would hold talks with both countries.

In the region, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani, said: “If the presence of relief and health institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran is necessary in the areas affected by the earthquake, we will fulfill our moral responsibility “.

While the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, assured that he had already accepted the shipment of aid to Syria after receiving a request from the Government. A request that according to the Syrian authorities did not exist.

With AP, Reuters and local media