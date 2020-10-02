Mohsen Al-Amine fled his hometown and found refuge in a camp for displaced people in Idleb province near the Turkish border. “When we arrived here, we discovered that there were no or few job opportunities, that the wages were very low but also that there was no electricity, except for a few houses.“, testifies Mohsen Al-Amine.

The latter then indicates having mobilized his own skills. To get electricity, Mohsen Al-Amine first takes earth, before sifting it. He then adds water and vinegar, then fills cans with the mixture before placing them next to each other, connected by electric wires. It works ! Mohsen Al-Amine generates between 10 and 17 volts, enough to power a small lamp. In Syria, 90% of refugees have no electricity.