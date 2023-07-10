In the fight against the self-styled Islamic State (IS) group, US forces carried out a drone strike in Syria on July 7, resulting in the death of a prominent leader of the terrorist organization. According to reports from the Central Command of the United States Armed Forces (CENTCOM), the leader of the Islamic State was killed and identified as Usama al Muhajir, who was directing operations in eastern Syria.

The drone strike and elimination of Islamic State leader Usama Muhajir was seen as a major blow against the organization. He CENTCOM stated that this will disrupt and weaken IS’s ability to plan and carry out future actions..

However, the exact details of how the US military confirmed the identity of the slain terrorist leader are unknown. It was noted that no civilian casualties were reported in the attack, although information about a possible civilian injury was evaluated.

Although the capacity of the self-styled Islamic State group has been weakened and its ability to re-establish its network has been affected, US military commanders say the group remains a significant threat in the region.

The US military has warned that the terror group still has the ability to carry out insurgent attacks. At its height in 2014, it came to control a third of Iraq and Syria.

US military raids

Washington has intensified incursions and operations against suspected IS targets in Syria in the past year, killing and arresting several of its leaders who had taken refuge in areas held by Turkish-backed rebels after the group lost its last territory in Syria in 2019.

The United States has made it clear that it remains committed to defeating Islamic State throughout the region, but the situation in Syria remains delicate and the future of the fight against terrorism remains to be determined.

As the leaders of different IS factions continued to be targeted by military operations, the world eagerly awaited developments on the battlefield and the geopolitical implications of these events in the Middle East.

Tensions between Russia and the United States in the region have intensified in recent days, with multiple incidents of clashes. between Russian planes and American drones. Both parties denounced unsafe and unprofessional behavior during these aerial encounters.

In this video image released by the US Air Force, parachute flares, which the US Air Force says are dropped by a Russian SU-35 are visible near an Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone. of the United States on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, over Syria. The US Air Force claims that Russian warplanes flew dangerously close to several US drones over Syria, dropping flares and forcing MQ-9 Reapers into evasive maneuvers. PA

This situation adds a new complexity to the already volatile situation in Syria, where multiple international actors are involved in the fight against terrorism and the search for stability.

