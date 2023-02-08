Syria devastated by earthquake, but Assad’s daughter warns: “Do not send aid to rebel-controlled areas”

Years of civil war, followed by one of the worst earthquakes in decades. More than 2,400 Syrian victims, out of a total of almost 8,000, from the earthquake which since Monday has destroyed thousands of buildings in the country and in Turkey. A budget which, according to the NGO of the White Helmets, will increase “significantly”.

In fact, hundreds of families are still trapped under the rubble in several cities in northern Syria, a region hit hard by the civil war that broke out in 2011 and still partly under rebel control. Until now, the arrival of aid in Syria has been possible from a single border crossing with Turkey, complicating the arrival of relief in areas such as the province of Idlib. Yesterday, the words of the Syrian ambassador to the United Nations, Bassam Sabbagh, according to which “all aid will be distributed, but must first pass through Damascus”, caused discussion. Bashar al-Assad’s 19-year-old daughter also spoke on the matter. “Please be careful who you donate to,” wrote the daughter of the Syrian president, as reported by Il Corriere della Sera. “This is a group that supports terrorists in Idlib. The donations will not go to Aleppo, Latakia or Hama ”, the message she allegedly sent on Instagram to several users who have posted links to send aid. In the midst of the devastation of the earthquake also comes the news, reported by the opposition media, of the bombing by government forces on the city of Marea, 25 kilometers north of Aleppo. The condemnation of the British government is clear: “A truly insensitive and atrocious attack”. “Unfortunately it fits into an enduring pattern of behavior of the Assad regime, a regime that we condemn, have sanctioned and will continue to impose sanctions on, working with our international friends and partners to try to prevent behavior like this from happening again.” said British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Meanwhile, appeals to ask for the suspension of sanctions against Syria are multiplying, from the apostolic nuncio Mario Zenari to the Red Crescent. “We believe the time has come to suspend the sanctions to allow relief to arrive in abundance and as quickly as possible, to help the population exhausted by the war and the earthquake”, the Community of Sant’Egidio said in a statement.