You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Damascus Airport
Damascus Airport
The complaint was made through Syrian state television.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A F
The airports of Damascus, the capital of Syria, and the city of Aleppo (north) were the target of “Israeli aggression” this Thursday, according to Syrian state television.
Israel is currently immersed in a war triggered by the attack perpetrated on Saturday against its territory by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, a conflict that has already left thousands of dead.
(Developing).
AFP
A F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Syria #denounces #simultaneous #Israeli #attacks #Damascus #Aleppo #airports
Leave a Reply