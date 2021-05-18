Tuesday, May 18, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Syria Denmark imports 19 children and three mothers with Danish citizenship from Syrian camps

by admin
May 18, 2021
in World
0

According to police, it was not possible to bring the children into the country without their mothers.

The Danish government plans to bring in 19 children and three mothers from camps in Syria, the Danish foreign minister said at a news conference.

According to information previously circulated in the Danish media, the three mothers imported have Danish citizenship.

A study by Danish police intelligence has assessed the risk of child radicalization in Syria as high. According to police, it was not possible to bring the children into the country without their mothers.

The news is updated.

.
#Syria #Denmark #imports #children #mothers #Danish #citizenship #Syrian #camps

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Yolanda Saldívar after killing Selena Quintanilla: FBI audios and hours of negotiation with the police

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?