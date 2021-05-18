Syria Denmark imports 19 children and three mothers with Danish citizenship from Syrian camps

According to police, it was not possible to bring the children into the country without their mothers.

The Danish government plans to bring in 19 children and three mothers from camps in Syria, the Danish foreign minister said at a news conference.

According to information previously circulated in the Danish media, the three mothers imported have Danish citizenship.

A study by Danish police intelligence has assessed the risk of child radicalization in Syria as high. According to police, it was not possible to bring the children into the country without their mothers.

