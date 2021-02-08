The jihadists of the so-called “Islamic State” (IS) organization, which have stepped up attacks in the past two months, on Monday ambushed Syrian soldiers, supported by an armed militia, who were carrying out search operations in a desert region near the town of Al-Mayadine, in the province of Deir Ezzor. The clashes left 26 dead on the Syrian side and 11 on the Islamist side. Despite being routed in March 2019 with the loss of the regions under its control, ISIS continues to launch deadly attacks, especially in a desert region stretching from the central provinces of Homs and Hama to that of Deir Ezzor, in the far east of the country. According to the UN, the group “Maintains a largely clandestine presence” in Syria and Iraq and “Leads a sustained insurrection on both sides of the border” Syrian-Iraqi, now with a“Access to territories that he once held”. P. B.