The Syrian News Agency, SANA, quoted a military source as saying, “Our air defense media responded to an Israeli aggression that targeted points in the countryside of Damascus with missiles.”

The source added, “At exactly 12:17 a.m. on Friday morning, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with bursts of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a site in Damascus countryside.”

The source confirmed that “our air defenses intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down a number of them, and that the aggression led to some material losses.”

On Thursday, Syria announced the injury of two soldiers and the occurrence of material damage, as a result of an Israeli attack targeting the vicinity of the capital, Damascus.