Syria commemorates the revolution for the first time since the fall of Al Asad: “Military helicopters today throw peace messages”

Two noisy helicopters fly over, a few meters from the protesters, the Plaza de los Omayyas, in the center of Damascus. Under them, hundreds of people wave the flag of the Syrian revolution, with three stars and change the traditional red to green. They shout revolutionary and religious chants. In a few minutes, from the helicopters they launch confetti, flowers and papers with peace messages: “We are the ones who create the future. Let’s make it more beautiful than the past, ”says one of them.

One of the protesters who looks at the aerial show offered by the new government led by Ahmed al Sharaa is Jamal Abdulnaser, a young 21 -year -old political science student. He has come only to the demonstration, but that does not prevent him from shouting slogans. For him it is also a day of hope. Three of his brothers died in the prison of Sednaya, known as a “human slaughterhouse.” “Although I have come alone, I feel as if my brothers were accompanying me, in my mind we are together,” recalls this young man. His desire is that the country exceeds the division between the civilian population.

A few meters from Jamal are Omar and Bashar, two friends who have not wanted to lose this historical moment. Both participated in the protests that began in 2011 in the country and decided to go into exile to the repression and violence with which Bashar replied. “It’s the first time I can celebrate the anniversary of the revolution from within Syria,” explains Omar, 30 years old.

You don’t want to lose detail of what happens and therefore records every moment with your mobile phone. It has just come back, just like thousands of Syrians. In his case, from Lebanon. Originally from Al Bayada, in Homs, he witnessed the destruction and attacks towards the civilian population by the Asad regime. “We should give a margin of about five years to the new government to improve the country,” he says.





Next to him, Bashar, 39, listens to his optimism with suspicion and is much less confident. He has also recently returned. “It has long been waiting to celebrate something like that,” he says, “but I have feelings found right now. I am a little overwhelmed by the situation. ” Originally from the Deir Ezzor region, near the Euphrates River, east of the country, it regrets not being able to celebrate the event from there because of the constant tensions that are still in the area.

“I trust that Syrians do not repeat the mistakes of the past, we must learn from them and build a country in which human rights are respected without resorting to violence.” Beside him, dozens of police, militiamen and armed men. Some place the flowers thrown from the helicopters in the barrel of their rifles.





What happened on March 15, 2011?

Syria commemorates the 14th anniversary since the peaceful protests against the Bashar Al-Assad regime began and does so for the first time without the former dictator in power.

On March 15, 2011, a “Ira Day” was convened throughout the country in which thousands of people participated in several populations. In Damascus, one of those who went out was the activist Marwa Al Ghamian, today in exile. Being an open call, made through social networks, many protesters were not known. But when they started with the songs – “Syria, God, freedom and nothing more” – Marwa felt for the first time a unique feeling of unity. Everyone got together as in a single body, remembers in telephone conversation from Qatar, where he lives now. The protesters demanded democratic reforms, the end of corruption and the abuses committed by security agencies.





The magic remained until a group of thugs of the regime appeared, with chants favorable to Bashar. Shortly after, the police intervened hitting the protesters. Then the arrests arrived. An action that showed the way Bashar al-Assad would respond to social discontent and reform requests: with repression and violence, until the country will lead to an armed conflict with multiple actors. More than 200,000 civilians died during these years. Of these, 9 out of ten, at the hands of the regime, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights. And more than 100,000 people were missing, most also by Bashar al-Assad forces. The streets of Damascus, like those of the rest of the country, still look for them.

Just four months ago, nothing made him anticipate that the dictator could lose power. Until December 8, when after a lightning offensive, a coalition of opposition groups headed by the Islamists of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) overthrew the dictator. The regime was dissolved as a lump of sugar, after the withdrawal of its main valuers, Iran and Russia.

Seeing today’s images in the Plaza de los Umomeyas de Damascus, Marwa feels proud and happy. “Military helicopters from where our houses were bombarded before, today have launched peace messages,” he says. And he adds: “I have no great expectations. But I didn’t expect Bashar either to fall, so nothing is impossible. The new revolution has begun after Assad’s fall, now it is the turn of civil society to rebuild Syria. We also have to rebuild ourselves as human beings because we have lost part of our humanity these years. ”





Dehumanization and division

This dehumanization towards the other, towards the different one, was evidenced last weeks, when there was an uprising led by ex-militaries and militiamen faithful to Bashar al-Assad in the coastal regions of Tartus and Latakia. In the response from the security forces and militias loyal to the new government, civilians were perpetrated by the simple fact of being alauitas, the same confessional community to which the Assad clan belongs.

Therefore, Alya, 40, and her companions are very attentive to any song that can induce greater divisions. “One, one, one, the Syrian people are one,” they sing, immediately. “I am here because it is the anniversary, but I feel sad about what happened on the coast. However, this does not mean that we have to leave the streets, the revolution and all the values ​​that pushed it. ”

“We have achieved something similar to freedom and, therefore, we must defend our positions on the street. Syrian civil society has to recover the initiative. We cannot leave it in the hands of the government. We have to work to achieve justice, peace and accountability, ”he says.





“We do not want to celebrate, we want to remember what happened”

Zeina Shahla, activist and journalist, has doubted until the last moment whether or not she would go with her friends to the act of the Plaza de los Umomeyas. His group of friends, all of them non -violent activists, had been preparing different acts, exhibitions and debates to remember the anniversary of March 15, 2011. It had to be a time for joy.

“After what happened on the coast, we decided that it was not a good idea.” They canceled all the expected acts. “We don’t want to celebrate, we want to remember what happened,” he says. Therefore, they decided to print some posters with images that remember the peaceful character that the revolution had in their first measures. The photographs show some of the creative banners that raised the protesters in the protests that flooded the country.

“We recover some Internet photos, we design the posters and we have hung them in several places, such as universities or coffees.” One of them is the Rawda Cafe, a meeting point for activists in the city: “It is important to remember that the revolution began peacefully in 2011”. Despite having lived for decades under a kingdom of terror and silence imposed by the Assad clan, the Syrian civil resistance movement demonstrated great creativity, daring and sense of humor. Many of their activists ended up dead, missing or in exile.





After almost 15 years of armed conflict and violence, Shahla believes that “things cannot be fixed easily.” Therefore, he defends convinced that he must bet on transitional justice, a process, according to the United Nations, “in which the legacy of rapes and abuses on large scale is tried to guarantee accountability, do justice and achieve reconciliation.”

This activist speaks with knowledge of cause, since he was present at Daraa’s protest on March 18, 2011. “We have never had political life in Syria, so when people began to go to the streets, everything was not so organized or so thought about,” he recalls, while denouncing that “from the beginning the Assad regime was brutal.” “We were in the demonstration with some colleagues and we saw everything, the police shot us, arrested many people and a man died. When I remember it, sometimes I get sad, especially because it was a peaceful manifestation. I don’t know if we could have done something to stop it. ”

“People say that we must turn the page and stop talking about the past, but I think not, we must understand what happened to be able to say again.” However, consider that the key is young: “We must create a future for them, but also hook them and connect them with the political life of the country to use their energy.”

Maysam, Salea and Safa are three Syrian young people who are around 18 who this Saturday have also decided to approach the celebration of the Umayyas Square. A militiaman gives them a rifle to take pictures with the mobile. Jokingly, they even sign up among them. “We have come the three friends together to show the joy of the revolution and solidarity, we had never felt like this, nor would we believe that we could live this moment, we are very happy.” Almost all their lives have lived under the Al-Assad regime. Innocent, but excited, they consider: “We can finally live as girls of our age.”





Syria is diverse

In the concentration, most of those present sing the religious slogans. Many are supported by the new government. But they are not the only ones who come to the appointment. Astmaa Jaber is a 34 -year -old activist defender of civil rights between France and Syria. When his father was 18 he was arrested during the Hama massacre, in 1982, when the Syrian army carried out a burned land policy against the city of Hama to quell a revolt associated with the Muslim brothers. During his arrest, he was tortured: “It is what has to live in a dictatorship.”





This young woman has taken advantage of her life in France to publicize – in talks and even in the European Parliament – human rights violations that have taken place in Syria. Therefore, he also doubts and remind us that Syria is very diverse. “If the media only show a part of Syria, the most radical Islamist part, this only feeds the oppressive forces,” criticism. “On the other hand, when a fair and reliable image is taught of what Syria is, the opposite happens, strength is given to the movements that push for an openness, those who advocate for freedom and peace.”

Hundreds of dead in clashes between the new authorities of Syria and militiamen faithful to the former regime of Al Asad



While still doubts each other to stay in Syria or return to France, it is hopeful for what is to come “despite the fact that it will be difficult,” he concludes while celebrating seeing so much international press within Syria, a rarity until a few months ago.