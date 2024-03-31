After a car bomb exploded in a busy market in the rebel-held town of Azaz, Syria, near the border with Turkey, at least eight people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday night, according to the Civil Defense.

At least “eight people died and another 23 were injured” when “a car bomb exploded in the middle of a popular market,” reported the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Great Britain and which has a network of sources inside Syria. Syria.

The incident occurred during peak night shopping hours on Saturday, at the end of the Muslim month of Ramadan fasting.

Civil Defense forces increased the number of injured people to 30 and said some of them were taken to local hospitals in serious condition.

There were no immediate demands. However, residents and rebels in the northwest have long suspected that these violence come from the Kurdish-led YPG (People's Protection Units), which controls large areas in northeastern Syria and east of the Euphrates in the North of the country. Others blame groups loyal to Assad.

A conflict that has been going on for more than a decade

The Syrian war began after the government cracked down on peaceful anti-government protests in 2011, amid what became known as the 'Arab Spring', a wave of uprisings across almost the entire Middle East, with widespread effects on the region.

That led to clashes between the country's Armed Forces and the so-called Syrian opposition, made up of several groups considered terrorists, a deadly conflict that attracted jihadists and foreign armies.

The UN estimated that by 2022, at least 306,887 people had died in the conflict, 6.8 million had been internally displaced and 5.2 million had taken refuge in nearby countries such as Turkey, which hosted 62.3%, with a cut to August 2023.

Turkish troops and their Syrian allies control swaths of the border, including several major cities and towns such as Azaz.

The city, populated by Arabs and run by Turkish-backed Syrian rebel groups opposed to Syrian President Bashar al Assad, last saw such a bomb two years ago.

However, in recent years, major cities in the northwestern border area have frequently been hit by attacks in crowded civilian areas.

With Reuters, AFP and local media